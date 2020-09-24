RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Esther Allen Greer Museum is inviting the community to attend the long-delayed opening of “JUXTAPOSITION.”
JUXTAPOSITION is a senior art exhibition, displaying the work of Abigail Grasso of Minford and Shannon Dalton of Jackson. This exhibition is a unique meeting of differing visions and inspirations acquired throughout the artistic growth of these Spring 2020 Rio Seniors.
Grasso graduated with a bachelor’s in Pre-Art Therapy, currently attending Ohio University for a master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling to become an art therapist. Her work focuses on the human figure, body image awareness, and mental health in sculptural ceramics and photography.
Dalton graduated with a bachelor’s in Psychology and a minor in Art, currently attending Edinboro University for a dual master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Art Therapy. Her work brings advocacy and awareness of mental health through printmaking, painting, and mixed media sculpture.
The art exhibit’s opening will be held at the Greer Museum on September 25, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through October 9. CDC guidelines will be followed.
