LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The Liberty Township Vol. Fire Department will be hosting its annual bean dinner on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the fire station (2315 Harrison Road in Jackson). There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 drawings and a live auction starting at 1 p.m. Menu items include beans, corn bread, hotdogs, pop, water, coffee and dessert. The menu items are free to the public, however, donations are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.