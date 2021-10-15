LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The Liberty Township Vol. Fire Department will be hosting its annual bean dinner on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the fire station (2315 Harrison Road in Jackson). There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 drawings and a live auction starting at 1 p.m. Menu items include beans, corn bread, hotdogs, pop, water, coffee and dessert. The menu items are free to the public, however, donations are welcome.

