OAK HILL — The Madison-Jefferson Bingo Club has announced that they will not be playing bingo on Saturday, Sept. 11, and will re-evaluate for the 18th of September. Club leaders stated that recent surge of new COVID-19 cases across Jackson County led to this decision.
Madison-Jefferson Bingo canceled for Sept. 11
- From staff reports
