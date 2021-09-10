OAK HILL — The Madison-Jefferson Bingo Club has announced that they will not be playing bingo on Saturday, Sept. 11, and will re-evaluate for the 18th of September. Club leaders stated that recent surge of new COVID-19 cases across Jackson County led to this decision.

