Madison Township Trustees, Vinton County, Annual Financial Report for 2020 is available for review. Please call 740-596-2081 for an appointment.
Elected as President is Duane Molihan, William F. Bartoe, Vice President and Mark S. Peters, trustee.
Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the township meeting room at the Zaleski Memorial Park. All meetings are open to the public.
