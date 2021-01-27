Madison Township Trustees, Vinton County, Annual Financial Report for 2020 is available for review. Please call 740-596-2081 for an appointment.

Elected as President is Duane Molihan, William F. Bartoe, Vice President and Mark S. Peters, trustee.

Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the township meeting room at the Zaleski Memorial Park. All meetings are open to the public.

