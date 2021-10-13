Bryce Werntz

Oak Hill Band Director Bryce Werntz is shown with the Marching Oaks in Columbus during a trip in the past.

 Photo provided

OAK HILL — The Marching Oaks, from Oak Hill High School, will be heading to The Ohio State University not once, but twice this month.

The marching band was chosen to perform at The Ohio State Buckeye Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16. This show is an Ohio Music Education Association Marching Band Competition that features over 45 marching bands from around Ohio and other states. The Marching Oaks take the field at Ohio Stadium performing in Festival Class at 11:45 a.m. They will perform their “Guardians of the Galaxy” halftime Show.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Marching Oaks will perform at the Ohio State vs. Penn State “Skull Session” in St. John’s Arena. This event is free and open to the public. However, you must arrive extremely early to be guaranteed entry and seating as it will be full at capacity at this event. The time of the game has yet to be announced for this day, so the time of the skull session is unknown at this time.

