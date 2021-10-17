The following couples filed for a marriage license in Vinton County Probate Court from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.
July 2
Bryan Feicht, 31, to Hannah Reichle, 30, both of McArthur.
July 16
Ryan Slopko, 26, to Kathleen Fee, 23, both of Londonderry.
July 22
Gabriel Stapleton, 21, of Fort Bragg, NC, to McKenzie Channell, 19, of Londonderry.
July 23
Eldon Gartin, 49, to Rebecca Evans, 47, both of Hamden.
Aug. 3
Fred McDaniel, 25, to Denisha Bethel, 26, both of McArthur.
Aug. 13
Todd Foley, 32, to Ashlee Secrist, 26, both of Vinton.
Aug. 16
Michael Murphy, 56, to Sondra McDaniel, 65, both of McArthur.
Michael Clary, 54, to Luwana Daily, 49, both of Londonderry.
Aug. 18
Terry Hale, 56, to Kelly West, 57, both of McArthur.
Aug. 29
Kelton Collins, 23, to Emily Chesser, 22, both of McArthur.
Aug. 31
Roy Coleman, 71, to Rebecca White, 60, both of McArthur.
Sept. 3
James Pinson, 27, to Leanna Peters, 25, both of McArthur.
Sept. 8
Caleb Appleman, 33, to Amanda Armstrong, 32, both of McArthur.
Sept. 24
Bryce Damron, 21, to Kaitlyn Wolford, 26, both of McArhur.
Richard Mitchell, 63, to Sondra Clancy, 52, both of Ray.
Sept. 29
Levi Amerine, 30, to Jaime Waldron, 29, both of McArthur.
Anthony Mahley, 56, to Rhonda Dutcher, 57, both of Hamden.
Bruce Fout, 34, to Heather Hare, 32, both of McArthur.
