The following couples filed for a marriage license in the Vinton County Probate Court from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Oct. 1
Theron McDougal, 31, to Mariah Click, 25, both of McArthur.
Oct. 4
Billy Owings Jr., 50, to Julie Hatfield, 46, both of Vinton, Ohio.
Jaylen Bobb, 21, of Hamden, to Abigail Erickson, 20, of McArthur.
Mathew Coleman, 24, of McArthur, to Jessica Martin-Jones, 21, of Vinton, Ohio.
Oct. 12
Chad Malcolm, 46, to Sara Bentley, 34, both of South Bloomingville, Ohio.
Oct. 15
Jacob Green, 20, of Lancaster, to Marissa Durr, 19, of Creola.
Oct. 18
Michael Blosser, 33, to Darcus Kirby, 36, both of Ray.
Oct. 20
Joshua Sims, 25, to Flossie Vangundy, 27, both of South Bloomingville, Ohio.
Oct. 25
Michael Harsha, 25, of New Plymouth, Ohio, to Caytlyn Thompson, 21, of McArthur.
Nov. 5
Steven Maxwell, 52, to Tina Wilson, 47, both of Ray.
Nov. 9
Eric Hurt, 33, of Pearl City, HI, to Whitney Mullins, 28, of Holloman AF Base, NM.
Nov. 10
David Schranz, 33, of Wil, Switzerland, to Moriah Paterson, 47, of Holland, MI.
Nov. 12
Mason Riedel, 23, of Fort Bragg, NC, to Makayla Camp, 19, of Hamden.
Nov. 17
James Kessler, 54, to Kelly Potts, 53, both of Hamden.
Dec. 13
William Davis Jr., 62, of Amanda, Ohio, to Betty Buckley, 67, of Hamden.
Jamie McManis, 48, of Zaleski, to Peggy Blackford, 55, of Wellston.
