McARTHUR – A food distribution hosted by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank is planned for Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Vinton County Fairgrounds. Food will be available to those living under 230 percent of the Federal Poverty Line.

Pre-registration is required at www.freshtrak.com. When you arrive you will be asked to show your I.D. card and proof of residency no less than 60 days old.

Anyone with questions can reach out via email at info@hapcap.org or phone at 740-385-6813.

