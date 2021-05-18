McARTHUR – A food distribution hosted by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank is planned for Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Vinton County Fairgrounds. Food will be available to those living under 230 percent of the Federal Poverty Line.
Pre-registration is required at www.freshtrak.com. When you arrive you will be asked to show your I.D. card and proof of residency no less than 60 days old.
Anyone with questions can reach out via email at info@hapcap.org or phone at 740-385-6813.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.