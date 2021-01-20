McArthur’s own Troop 5091 was in attendance at the first Board of Education meeting of the year in order to fulfill requirements for a few communications merit badges.
Justin Wilt, Brandis Dague, Tatum Hollingshead, Blake Carpenter and Hayden Chesser, all sixth grade students at Vinton County Middle School, listened intently as the Board members discussed voting for 2021 board positions amongst other items. Vinton County High School sophomore
Marcus Leigh attended the meeting in order to be awarded the final merit badge needed so he could apply to become an Eagle Scout once he completes his community project.
Requirements to receive the Citizenship of the Community badge include attending a meeting of your city, town, or county council or school board or attend a municipal, county, or state court session and then choosing one of the issues discussed at the meeting where a difference of opinions was expressed. Scouts then have a discussion with their counselors as to what they would ahve chosen and why.
The other badge earned by the Scouts was their communications badge which requires that Scouts a{span}ttend a public meeting approved by their counselor where several points of view are given on a single issue. While there, the Scout is tasked with practicing active listening skills and taking careful notes of each point of view. Once the meeting is over, they are then to prepare an objective report that includes all points of view that were expressed and share it with their counselor.
Agenda items for the meeting included the following:
voting for President and Vice Presi
- dent of the Board
- Thomas McManis and Cindy Strausbaugh were chosen
- Board meetings were scheduled for the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. with the location to be determined
- Superintendent Brooks detailed how the county plans to use the nearly $10,000 safety grant funds
- Brooks informed the Board that the forms sent out by Governor DeWine in regards to vaccinating staff for COVID-19 had been completed
- multiple approvals of employment were completed
- the limit for credit cards used by the district was agreed upon at $25,000
- Culin
ary Arts students at Buckeye Hills Career Center will be able to utilize their skills by cooking meals for
- Board members before monthly meetings
- this
- will supplement their experience as COVID-19 has made the opportunities for practice much harder to come by
- A video thanking the Board for all they do w
as put together by students from Central Elementar
- y School and shown during the meeting
- Students also made artwork for the members that was displayed on the walls of the VCHS media center
