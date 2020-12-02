MCARTHUR — While Christmas in Downtown has been canceled due to covid, there is still opportunity to get into the holiday spirit this season in McArthur.

On Saturday Dec. 5th, a Christmas parade will be held in downtown McArthur starting at 4:30 p.m. The route will start on Spring Rd and travel up Main the taking a left at North Market St and ending at the old high school.

Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus will be in attendance and all are welcome to participate. Masks and social distancing is required during the parade to keep everyone safe from the virus.

Those attending are asked to please remain in their cars to help ensure social distancing. Gathering of large groups is also discouraged.

Those looking to join in on the fun can contact Randy Yates at 740-590-4376.

Twitter: @amhulvalchick Email: ahulvalchick

@vintonjacksoncourier.com

