McARTHUR — Normally, the McArthur Police and Fire Department holds a boot drop event to raise money for Christmas for Kids but with coronavirus still being an ongoing issue, adjustments have been made.
Raffle tickets are being sold for ten dollars each with 100 up for grabs. The winner of the drawing will receive $500 of the prize money with the remaining half going Vinton County Help Me Grow to buy presents for the children they serve.
Anyone looking to help the cause can contact Janie Fannin or Captain Heaton.
Tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and can be purchased at 124 West Main Street with no online option available. Meet ups for purchases can also be done if need be.
Drawing will be done once all tickets are sold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.