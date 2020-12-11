McARTHUR — Normally, the McArthur Police and Fire Department holds a boot drop event to raise money for Christmas for Kids but with coronavirus still being an ongoing issue, adjustments have been made.

Raffle tickets are being sold for ten dollars each with 100 up for grabs. The winner of the drawing will receive $500 of the prize money with the remaining half going Vinton County Help Me Grow to buy presents for the children they serve.

Anyone looking to help the cause can contact Janie Fannin or Captain Heaton.

Tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and can be purchased at 124 West Main Street with no online option available. Meet ups for purchases can also be done if need be.

Drawing will be done once all tickets are sold.

Twitter: @amhulvalchick Email: ahulvalchick@v

intonjacksoncourier.com

