Water donation

Police Cadet Emily Kight, Cheif Matt Kight, and Principal of Central Elementary Kim Arthur pictured with the water bottle donations.

McARTHUR — The Sheriff’s Department delivered one thousand water bottles to Central Elementary School on Dec. 11th.

The water was purchased through funds received by the village from coronavirus relief money. By using water bottles, it impedes the virus’s ability to spread via contact with water fountains and other shared drinking spaces.

Spring Street Sports assisted the police in purchasing the water, much to the gratitude of the police department.

