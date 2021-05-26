McARTHUR — The McArthur New Beginnings Studios, a program of Integrated Services for Behavioral Health (ISBH), created and placed 200 grave memorials throughout Vinton County. The effort was lead by Kim Hagerty, the Site Director for McArthur, and the group placed memorials on sites in Indegent Cemetery, Baird Cemetery, Paw Paw Cemetery, and others.
The project was inspired by the impact of being forgotten and the importance of supporting and remembering others, especially the ones we have lost. Caring for those living in isolation is often a center of the projects taken on by the group such as community members who live alone and in nursing homes
ISBH is described on their website as a "community-minded, forward-thinking behavioral health organization helping people along the road to health and well-being."
The group functions as a middle man to help connect individuals to services available in their area that assist with finding housing, employment, psychiatric help, and other services. They serve counties in both southeastern and central Ohio. The full list of counties includes Franklin, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Licking, Meigs, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Vinton, Washington, Fairfield, and Athens.
Ohio Art Council awarded artists James Cook, Dawn Thompson, and Margie Perry were featured.
Funding for New Beginnings Studios comes from the 317 Board of Athens, Hocking, and Vinton Counties while also getting support from the Ohio Arts Council.
Anyone looking for assistance from ISBH can call 800-321-8293 to be connected with their counties office. Their website lists specific programs available in each county as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.