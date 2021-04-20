McARTHUR - Vinton County High School senior Kiki Barlow was awarded an honorable mention scholarship worth $1,400 following her participation in Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ Children of Members Scholarship competition held on April 13.
Barlow was sponsored by Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.
The competition consisted of one student per each of the 24 electric cooperatives in the state. A grand total of $41,800 i scholarships was awarded.
