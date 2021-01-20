MCARTHUR — Griffon McManis, a fifth grade student, has been named the Ohio Connections Academy Star Student for the month of January in recognition of his academic achievements and leadership skills both in the classroom and elsewhere.
His teacher Mrs. Shillito nominated the young man after noticing his determination and drive for success.
“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are proud to recognize students like Griffon and the commitment they demonstrate to our school and their community,” said OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Each of our Star Students is a leader in the classroom and demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to learning – they truly deserve this recognition.”
Griffon is set to receive a certificate and will be highlighted in OCA’s student newsletter. The decision for him to begin learning with OCA was made in response to the uncertainty COVID-19 has had on the nations schools. His parents wanted to ensure Griffon could keep a routine while also getting a quality education.
{span}“I like being able to work at my own pace,” Griffon said. “I am able to spend extra time on my writing assignments and attending LiveLessons with other students.”
