MARYSVILLE — On Saturday, Nov. 13, Cassandra Mayers of McArthur, Ohio, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Ohio for 2022 and awarded $4,500 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in Marysville, Ohio.
Mayers was one of nine high school senior girls from Ohio who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of STATE for 2022. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%) and Self-Expression (15%).
Throughout the next year, Mayers will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”
The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.
Mayers is the daughter of Blair and Laura Mayers and is a senior at Vinton County High School in McArthur, Ohio.
The 65th National Finals will take place on June 23, 24 and 25, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama. Mayers will travel to Mobile along with 49 other representatives from across the country to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022 and for additional cash scholarships.
Georgia’s Destiny Kluck, who is attending Brandeis University, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021.
For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Ohio or to set up an interview with Cassandra, please contact Pamela Klaus, State Chairperson of Ohio, at ohio@distinguishedyw.org.
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.
National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, the Coffeen Family, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.
