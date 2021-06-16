In 2019, the Ohio Legislature allocated funds on a regional basis to Boards of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) for the purpose of developing regional Mental Health Crisis Management and Substance Use Withdrawal Management Centers.
The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH board secured funds in each of these categories mentioned above.
The board announced that the Medical Withdrawal Management Center is fully certified and has been accepting new admissions. Strategically partnering with Cardinal Recovery LLC., the Cardinal Withdrawal Management Center is centrally located in the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs region near the Village of Vinton in Gallia County.
The facility is accepting referrals from all parts of the state, however, the primary intent of establishing a medical withdrawal management center in the region was to offer a location and resources closer to home for residents of Gallia, Jackson and Meigs counties.
Cardinal Recovery LLC, is one of several agencies the ADAMH Board has funded, bringing recovery support through many programs including a men’s inpatient treatment facility as well as outpatient services.
The Medical Withdrawal Management Center provides a 3.7 level of care (without hospitalization) to both men and women, involving 24-hour nursing care and a nurse practitioner on site for medically monitored intensive inpatient services.
Additionally, clients have counseling services available to them with assistance in planning for the next step in their recovery.
For more information on the Withdrawal Management Center, contact the Cardinal Recovery, LLC at 740-446-9129 or contact the ADAMH Board at 740-446-3022.
