Meet the new Wellston City Treasurer

Brittany Arthur 

WELLSTON — The Northern Caucus of the Jackson County Republican Party’s Central Committee voted Monday evening, Aug. 14 to appoint Wellston resident Brittany Arthur as the new Wellston City Treasurer.


  
