JACKSON — May was labeled as “Mental Health Awareness Month.”
Mental health is defined by the World Health Organization as “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”
“Mental health is influential to every stage of life from childhood, to adolecense and adulthood,” explained Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board Community Programming Coordinator Shannon Dalton. “With COVID-19 and physical social distancing mental health awareness has increased in our communities, the nation and world wide.”
Dalton added, “We are all experiencing an impact on our physiological, emotional and social well-being, both positively and negatively. “
She noted that everyone can experience and maintain positive mental health through: physical activity, getting enough sleep, connecting with others, staying positive, helping others, developing good coping skills, and seeking help from a professional when needed.
“The benefits from high levels of well-being, according to the CDC can decrease risk of illness, disease and injury; better immune systems; speedier recovery and increase longevity,” said Dalton. “Several examples one can do to boost well-being and positive mental health are: mindfulness meditation or breathing exercises, going on walks, exercising, cooking/baking, playing an instrument, gardening, art, journaling, reading and puzzles.”
Dalton added, “Take time to slow down, appreciate your daily joys and accomplishments (no matter how small). Spend time connecting with family and friends in supportive social activities (following the recommended guidelines by the state) creating positive experiences or memories which are meaningful.”
Negative signs of wellness are: low energy, changes in sleep and appetite, negative feelings, fear, nervousness, withdraw from activities you normally enjoy, increase in or uncontrolled use of alcohol or other substances. If you or someone you know, is experiencing changes in physical activity, mood or behavior.
The ADHAM’s board along with Hopewell Health Centers have established a warm-line, you can call at anytime, to talk to a professional, at no cost to you (phone carrier charges may apply) at 1-800-252-5554.
At this time both in-person services and tele-health services are available at select local agencies. Feel free to contact the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board at 740-446-3022 or visit their web page at gjmboard.org to obtain information and a list of local providers.
