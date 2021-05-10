The month of May has been designated nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949 following encouragement by the Mental Health America Organization. It seeks to bring awareness to the struggles of Americans with mental health illnesses or issues.
According to statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five American adults live with a mental illness with one in twenty being considered having a serious mental illness.
Mental illness isn't just an issue for adults either considering that 17 percent of youths aged six to seventeen have experienced some type of mental disorder. These numbers equate to millions of people each year.
Some demographics are more likely to live with mental health issues. Among American adults, the top three most impacted demographics include those in the LGBTQIA+ community (44 percent), those of mixed or multiple races (32 percent), and Caucasian (22 percent).
Those disorders that are most common annually are anxiety disorders (19 percent) and depression (8 percent). The pandemic has been shown to increase this issue with many Americans feeling the increased mental strain that COVID-19 has put on all of us.
The Kaiser Family Foundation has reported that during the pandemic, nearly four out of ten adults in the United States reported anxiety or depression symptoms, a figure that is up about 30 percent from the first six months of 2019. Along with these symptoms, others such as disordered sleeping and eating (36 and 32 percent), increased alcohol and substance abuse (12 percent) and worsening chronic illnesses (12 percent) have been reported.
No one is immune to the impacts of mental health issues. While undiagnosed, I have suffered on and off from anxiety and depression for much of my adult life. I myself had a particularly difficult year in 2020.
At the start of the pandemic, I had just begun my dream job as a reporter for a county newspaper not far from Columbus. In fact, my first day on the job was March 9 2020, the exact same day COVID-19 reached Ohio. Within 3 weeks, I had to be laid off due to a constrained budget.
The loss of my job hit me hard as this was an industry I had been struggling to break into since graduating two years earlier. Other personal blows followed my unemployment and I struggled living alone in an apartment in Columbus as my roommate had gone home for the semester after Ohio State moved all classes online.
I am one of the lucky people who made it through the worst of things. While depression and anxiety never truly goes away, it can be managed. Half of lifetime mental illnesses begin by the age of 14 with 75 percent appearing by the age of 24. It is crucial to know the warning signs of mental health issues so you can be prepared to help those close to you.
Common warning signs of mental illness include:
- feeling very sad or withdrawn for more than two weeks
- trying to harm ones self, end their life, or making plans to do so
- out of control risk taking behavior showing a lack of concern for ones personal safety
- sudden overwhelming fear for no apparent reason possibly leading to racing heart rates, physical discomfort, or difficulty breathing
- significant weight changes
- visual or auditory hallucinations
- excessive use of drugs or alcohol
- drastic changes in mood, behavior, sleeping habits, or personality
- extreme difficulty concentrating or sitting still
- any of the above symptoms severely impeding daily activities
At the end of the day, mental health is just as crucial as physical health. Just because the symptoms aren't often visible, doesn't mean that they aren't valid. You never know exactly what another person is going through so try to navigate through the world with kindness and compassion.
Anyone with concerns about their own mental health or that of another is encouraged to reach out to NAMI at 703-524-7600, the Jackson, Meigs, Gallia Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Board at 800-252-5554, or text the National Crisis Text Line at 741741.
