People will not be gathering at the county's famed ghost town for the Midnight at Moonville festival this year, the Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced.
The CVB canceled this year's event "in the interest of public health and safety."
"The Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Trustees voted yesterday to cancel the event in hopes of preventing an escalation of COVID-19 cases this fall," the CVB stated in a Facebook post. The CVB also noted the decision to cancel this year's event is in accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s and the Ohio Department of Health’s current recommendations.
The CVB will instead focus on hosting smaller events this year, according to the social media announcement. The CVB will also reportedly begin planning for a larger Midnight at Moonville festival for 2021.
More information regarding fundraisers for the Moonville Cemetery and next year’s festival will be announced soon, the CVB said.
