The fifth annual Midnight at Moonville festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. until midnight with multiple events scheduled throughout the evening.
The festival will feature storytelling, wagon rides, regional craft vendors, souvenirs, historical presentations, music performances, and more. The evening will culminate in a demonstration of paranormal investigation techniques by a research group.
Event organizers suggest attendees arrive early and wear comfortable shoes as there will be rough terrain to travel. Flashlights will be needed and can be purchased at the event. With the rural setting, cell and internet service will be unavailable. Bring cash for purchases as credit cards won't be accepted.
Parking will cost $5 per vehicle with most activities and entertainment free of charge.
The full schedule of events is in the works with tarot card readings and storytelling beginning at 3 p.m. wagon rides to Ingham State ghost town start at 7 p.m. A music schedule is will be announced at a later date.
The Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers and vendors for the event. Volunteers will receive a free staff t-shirt, parking pass, and refreshments.
Anyone looking to volunteer or apply to be a vendor may do so at the VCCVB website or by calling 1-800-596-4459.
