MCARTHUR — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will host a mobile food distribution at the Vinton County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Food items will be given to families who are residents of Vinton County. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required.
No pre-registration is required. This distribution is sponsored by Indivisible Appalachian Ohio. Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 with questions.
