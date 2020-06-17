WELLSTON — The mowing season in the City of Wellston has arrived, and citizens are being reminded that the following requirements are to be met during the mowing season.
The first date (May 11, 2020) to have had your grass cut by has passed. Other dates for 2020 include: June 20, July 17 and Aug. 24.
As a reminder, anyone who fails to comply with the notice to cut weeds as described in division (A) below, and violates this section, is guilty of a minor misdemeanor, and shall be fined up to $150. Also if you have a city lot of up to 120 x 60 feet and you don’t mow it, you could be charged $250 per each incident.
More details and the ordinance relating to tall grass and cutting is Ordinance No. 2018-18.
Any person owning or having charge of land (this would include any owner, company or lending institution) within the city shall keep the property free and clear of all grass, noxious weeds and rank vegetation, and shall cut all of such on the lots owned or controlled by him or her at least four times in every year, two weeks before Memorial Day in May, two weeks before Independence Day on July 4th, two weeks before the end of July and two weeks before Labor day, according to the ordinance.
In addition, any person owning nonresidential developed land may be exempted from this regulation by the Director of Public Service, and the owner may cut such land once per year. If the owner or person having charge of such land fails to comply to cut grass/weeds, the Director of Public Service shall cause the grass, weeds and rank vegetation to be cut and destroyed and may employ the necessary labor to perform such task, if there is sufficient money appropriated to do so, according to the ordinance.
The owner or person having charge of such land, (this would include any owner, company or lending institution) who fails to comply with the notice to cut weeds as described, can be fined up to $150. In addition, the owner or person having charge of such land who fails to comply with the notice to cut weeds can be charged $250 per each incident for a city lot of up to 120 x 60 feet, according to the ordinance.
Questions about cutting grass can be directed to the code enforcement officer by calling the Wellston City Building at 740-384-2720.
