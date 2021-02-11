WELLSTON — The GJMV Solid Waste Management District Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. at the district office in Wellston. The address for the district office is 1056 S. New Hampshire Avenue. The group handles solid waste management and recycling for the counties of Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, and Vinton.

