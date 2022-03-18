JACKSON — Holzer would like to observe March as National Nutrition Month and educate our communities about eating habits and nutritional needs during all stages of life.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has named this year’s theme, Celebrate a World of Flavors. Through this initiative, individuals are encouraged to create nutritious meals to meet their cultural and personal food preferences. Nutrition is not a one-size-fits-all, and everyone is different with different needs.
The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans is available to provide advice to individuals of all ages so that they can meet their dietary needs while limiting added sugars, fat, and sodium intake. These federal guidelines are issued and updated every five years.
Finding a registered dietitian nutritionist or a food or nutrition expert may be the most beneficial to understanding the recommendations put forth by the guidelines. These experts can also show you how to use MyPlate, which is a tool that simplifies the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and encourages people to make healthy decisions for themselves and their families.
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Colleen Tewksbury, a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in Philadelphia, Pa. recommends the following tips for the following age categories:
- Teens to 20s – Eat and drink calcium rich foods, such as fat-free or low-fat dairy milk, to build bone density.
- 20s to 30s – Eat more fiber filled foods, such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and nuts to reduce the risk of chronic disease such as Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Women who are childbearing age should consider talking to their doctor about including sources of folate in their diet.
- 30s to 40s – Continue to eat various nutritious foods, especially fruits, vegetables, peas and lentils for vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.
- 40s to 50s – Fine tune your already healthy eating habits and incorporate regular physical exercise as your body continues to change. Remember to try and limit foods and drinks with added sugar, salt, and saturated fat.
- 60s and up – Include a variety of protein-rich foods to maintain bone strength and incorporate strength training in your exercise to maintain muscle mass. Talk with your doctor about B12, as it is in some protein-rich foods that may cause concern.
Holzer Nutrition Services offers Register Dietitians at our locations in Athens, Gallipolis, and Jackson Counties. Dietitians are able schedule appointments upon physician referral to discuss weight management, diabetes, identify and develop plans for correcting malnutrition, as well as providing dietary education for the Medical Nutrition Therapy of certain diagnoses. For more information, visit www.holzer.org or call 1-855-4-HOLZER.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.