National Work Zone Awareness Week started Monday, April 26 with the goal of spreading the message of road safety importance as construction season begins. According to a release from Ohio Department of Transportation, ODOT crews were hit by vehicles 125 times last year with records already reaching half of that (60) this year.
Planning for the yearly event began back in 1997 at the Virginia Department of Transportation with final goals and efforts being outlined in late 1999. Those continue as followed:
- initiate efforts to emphasize the need for more caution when driving through work zones
- establish and promote a uniform set of safety tips
- exemplify the value of training and importance of best practices in regard to work zone safety would be promoted among individuals in the private sector, industry, and roadway workers
- reach out to both roadway workers and contractors to communicate possible effects of motorists’ behavior in response to traffic delays
- discuss what steps might possibly be taken to lessen negative behavior
- engage in outreach efforts would be made to work with entities involved with work zone safety and to form partnerships
The first official National Work Zone Awareness Week took place in 2000 in Springfield, Virginia. Another initiative for NWZAW is National Go Orange Day, set for Wednesday, April 28 this year. People are encouraged to wear orange that day in support for work zone safety and transportation employees.
Last year there were 4,540 crashes in Ohio work zones, even with reduced travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those crashed, eighteen roved fatal with nineteen deaths in total.
The top factor in cases of crashes in work zones is following too closely behind another vehicle. With reduced speeds and unorthodox routes, sudden stops are much more probable, thus leading to increased crashes when tailgating.
"Things can change quickly and if you're not paying attention the risk of a crash skyrockets," according to ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.
Governor Mike DeWine weighed in on the subject, stating "These men and women are working to ensure transportation in Ohio is safe for all travelers. All they ask in return is for drivers to pay attention and give them the room they need to get this important work done."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.