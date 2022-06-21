JACKSON — Adena Health System has expanded its Occupational Health services in Jackson County, opening the doors to its new location last week.
Located at 920 Veterans Dr., Suite E, in Jackson, the 2,150-square-foot facility more than doubles the space of its previous shared location inside the Adena Health Center – Jackson.
“As the business community in this area grows, we are excited to be growing with it,” said Andrea Crace, Director of Occupational Health. “Now was the right time for us to move to a new dedicated space that is centered on workplace wellness solutions with better accessibility and increased hours of operation. This facility also gives us room to grow our services and add new health care providers, keeping local workforces healthy and productive and helping injured workers return to work safely.”
Adena Occupational Health – Jackson offers a wide array of services that include:
Drug and alcohol screenings
Hea
ring and vision screenings
Immunizations and flu s
hots
Laboratory a
nd x-ray
Pre-employment screenings
Physical exams (DOT physicals, Fitness-for-duty, OSHA surveillance exams, and more)
Respirator clearance
Worksite services (onsite drug screenings, post-injury mana
gement, vaccinations, and more)
Adena Occupational Health – Jackson is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more about Adena Occupational Health, its health care providers, locations and services, visit Adena.org/OccHealth.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.