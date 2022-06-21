Adena Jackson Ribbon

Adena Director of Occupational Health Andrea Crace and Lisa Vires, CNP cut the ribbon to open the Health System’s newest facility.

 Courtesy Photo

JACKSON — Adena Health System has expanded its Occupational Health services in Jackson County, opening the doors to its new location last week.

Located at 920 Veterans Dr., Suite E, in Jackson, the 2,150-square-foot facility more than doubles the space of its previous shared location inside the Adena Health Center – Jackson.

“As the business community in this area grows, we are excited to be growing with it,” said Andrea Crace, Director of Occupational Health. “Now was the right time for us to move to a new dedicated space that is centered on workplace wellness solutions with better accessibility and increased hours of operation. This facility also gives us room to grow our services and add new health care providers, keeping local workforces healthy and productive and helping injured workers return to work safely.”

Adena Occupational Health – Jackson offers a wide array of services that include:

  • Drug and alcohol screenings
  • Hea
  • ring and vision screenings
  • Immunizations and flu s
  • hots
  • Laboratory a

nd x-ray

  • Pre-employment screenings
  • Physical exams (DOT physicals, Fitness-for-duty, OSHA surveillance exams, and more)
  • Respirator clearance

    • Worksite services (onsite drug screenings, post-injury mana

    • gement, vaccinations, and more)

    Adena Occupational Health – Jackson is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    For more about Adena Occupational Health, its health care providers, locations and services, visit Adena.org/OccHealth.

    Trending Recipe Videos


    You must be logged in to react.
    Click any reaction to login.
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    Recommended for you

    Load comments