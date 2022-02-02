JACKSON — The Jackson County Coordinator for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program announced that Jackson County will again participate in another phase of federal grant dollars.

Rev. Robert Davis, the Jackson County Coordinator, indicates that these dollars are available for non-profit organizations involved in food and shelter programs. All applicants must be a recognized 501©3.

Interested groups must participate in the distribution meeting. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m. at Trinity Chapel Church, located at 14545 State Route 93 in Jackson.

For additional information or questions contact Rev. Davis at 740-286-1320.

