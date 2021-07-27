MCARTHUR — After their predecessors’ unprecedented two-year reign, a new queen and court have been selected by a panel of judges Saturday evening at the Vinton County Jr. Fair.
Lakota Mace will serve as the 2021 Vinton County Jr. Fair queen. Her attendants are as follows: 1st Attendant, Cassidy King; 2nd Attendant, Lexie Kempton; 7th and 8th Grade Attendant, Cassidy Graham; 5th and 6th Grade Attendant, Rayven Zimmerman; 3rd and 4th Grade Attendant, Emelia Champion.
About 20 hopeful queens and attendants in all appeared on stage, where they were asked questions on their background by master of ceremonies Hanna Thompson, who served as Vinton County Jr. Fair queen in 2010.
Questions ranged from what a contestant’s favorite food to cook is to what three traits a Vinton County queen should possess.
After each new attendant was selected, their predecessor gave brief, heartfelt speeches, reflecting on their time spent with the court.
Once the new court was selected, they gathered on stage to take photos with the previous court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.