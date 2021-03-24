OAK HILL — The Hall of Honor of Oak Hill Union Local School District is open for nominations this year. This nomination process is is done every other year.
The last inductee in 2019, was Tim McCoy, a longtime educator who served in various roles at Oak Hill between 1978 and 2009. McCoy passed away on May 25, 2019, at his home at the age of 68.
The winning nominee for 2021 will be recognized at the Oak Hill High School graduation ceremony and online at the school’s website under the Hall of Honor selection
Nomination Criteria:
A. Former employees, board of education members, and volunteers: Consideration shall be given to length and quality of service to the field of education, and to the contribution made to the school district and community.
B. Patrons: Consideration shall be given to the purpose and significance of gifts.
C. Alumni: Consideration shall be given to former students who have made a significant impact in their field of endeavor.
D. Others: Consideration shall be given to those whose achievements reflect positively upon the district in a significant way.
To nominate someone, submit a letter that addresses the criteria above by April 1, 2021 to the Superintendent’s Secretary, Nancy Cherrington, at the Board of Education Administrative Office (205 Western Avenue, Oak Hill, OH 45640).
Anyone with questions, can call Nancy at 740-682-7595.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.