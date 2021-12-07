OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Band Christmas Concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Oak Hill High School Cafetorium. The concert will feature the 6th, 7th and 8th grade band, as well as the high school concert band. The concert is free and open to the public.

