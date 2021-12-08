OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Choir Christmas Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. in the Oak Hill High School Gymnasium. The concert will feature the middle school choir, and high school choir. The concert is free and open to the public.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments