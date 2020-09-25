OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Evangelical Church Of Christ In Christian Union will be hosting "The Perrys" live in concert during an outdoor homecoming event. The concert will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 5104 St Rt 93 in Oak Hill. The Perrys are a southern Gospel group. Bring a lawn chair and come worship. CDC and ODH guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. For more information, call Pastor Jon Hensler 740-577-8142.

