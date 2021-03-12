OAK HILL — Applications for the 2021 Oak Hill Festival of Flags queen’s contests will be available at Oak Hill High School, and Oak Hill Elementary. There will be four positions to fill: Miss Festival of Flags, age 16-19; Teen Miss, age 13-15; Junior Miss, age 9-12; Little Miss, age 5-8. All students must attend or live in the Oak Hill Union Local School District and have permission from both parents or guardians to participate for one year if winning a title. There are prizes for each title. Deadline to submit an application is April 10. Selection will take place on May 1, at the Liberty Theater in Oak Hill.
