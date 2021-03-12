OAK HILL — Applications for the 2021 Oak Hill Festival of Flags queen’s contests will be available at Oak Hill High School, and Oak Hill Elementary. There will be four positions to fill: Miss Festival of Flags, age 16-19; Teen Miss, age 13-15; Junior Miss, age 9-12; Little Miss, age 5-8. All students must attend or live in the Oak Hill Union Local School District and have permission from both parents or guardians to participate for one year if winning a title. There are prizes for each title. Deadline to submit an application is April 10. Selection will take place on May 1, at the Liberty Theater in Oak Hill.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments