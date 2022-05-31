The 2022 Oak Hill Festival of Flags Rotalty, from left to right: Junior Miss Lyla Dawson, Teen Miss Natalie Allison, Miss Alyssa Zornes, Little Miss Kyndall Lester with Madison Township Trustee Greg Potter, the sponsor of the Royalty’s crowns and sashes.
Elvis, portrayed by Dwight Icenhower, is set to appear on the silver screen later this summer, but he made a quick stop in Oak Hill during its Festival of Flags celebration.
Photos courtesy of the Oak Hill Festival of Flags Committee
A lineup of historical automobiles were among the participating vehicles during the Oak Hill parade.
Over the Memorial Day Weekend, crowds flocked to Oak Hill for its Festival of Flags celebration.
The festivities started on Friday, May 27, with a variety of events such as senior bingo and a performance from the Rock House Band that evening.
Saturday was Kids Day- a day full of fun including the Youth Fishing Tournament at Jackson Lake, a Pretty Baby Contest, and Festival Queens Pageant. Dwight Icenhower and the Promised Land Band concluded the night with its tribute performance to Elvis Presley.
The 2022 Festival Queens- Junior Miss Lyla Dawson, Teen Miss Natalie Allison, Miss Alyssa Zornes, and Little Miss Kyndall Lester- were crowned on Sunday in addition to the Grand Parade led by Grand Marshal Martha Detty-Foster.
The final day of the festival included a pancake breakfast, car show, and Karaoke contest.
