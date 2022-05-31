Over the Memorial Day Weekend, crowds flocked to Oak Hill for its Festival of Flags celebration.

The festivities started on Friday, May 27, with a variety of events such as senior bingo and a performance from the Rock House Band that evening.

Saturday was Kids Day- a day full of fun including the Youth Fishing Tournament at Jackson Lake, a Pretty Baby Contest, and Festival Queens Pageant. Dwight Icenhower and the Promised Land Band concluded the night with its tribute performance to Elvis Presley.

The 2022 Festival Queens- Junior Miss Lyla Dawson, Teen Miss Natalie Allison, Miss Alyssa Zornes, and Little Miss Kyndall Lester- were crowned on Sunday in addition to the Grand Parade led by Grand Marshal Martha Detty-Foster.

The final day of the festival included a pancake breakfast, car show, and Karaoke contest.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments