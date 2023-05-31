Oak Hill High School celebrates 50th class reunion

When the Oak Hill High School Class of 1973 recently celebrated its 50th class reunion in May, there were 40 Oaks in attendance.  

 Submitted photo

OAK HILL — Members of the Class of 1973 celebrated their 50th class reunion on May 19 & 20 at the Presbyterian Church in Oak Hill.


