OAK HILL — The Village of Oak Hill, along with the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, are planning to apply for a grant to make improvements in the community. The village is holding a meeting to discuss the proposed grant with residents and to gather their ideas for area projects. The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Liberty Theater Community Center, located at 179 E. Main Street in Oak Hill. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. For more information call the Village of Oak Hill at 740-682-6301.
