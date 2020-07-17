OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Public Library remains closed to the public during this time, but it has an option for curbside service.
The library closed back in March, not long after the first few cases of COVID-19 started to pop up in Ohio. The library remains closed, but it does have a curbside service, which started on Monday, June 22.
The library hours are: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No patrons will be permitted inside the library, only staff.
You can call the library 740-682-6457 or go online to order your material or you can ring the buzzer at the side door and tell the staff what you need.
You can also park at the side entrance and call 740-682-6457 or use the call button at the side of the library (side door). The staff will bring materials outside for patrons to pick up.
If you have any questions, call 740-682-6457.
