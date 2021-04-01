OAK HILL — Virtual Contests and Social Media Challenges begin at the Oak Hill Public Library for National Library Week set for April 4-10. This year’s theme is "welcome to your library."
"While the library’s physical spaces may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, we provide curbside service by making copies, sending faxes, providing book requests, DVD’s, Hot-spots and free interlibrary loan material for items that we may not have in our library," explained Oak Hill Public Library Director Peggy Johnson. "The public can discover eBooks, movies, research databases, online programs for kids and adults, and much more—all from the safety of their home."
Johnson added, "The library provides free books in our outside book box located in front of the Library. We also provide free WIFI 24/7."
Social Media Challenges for National Library Week:
To be entered to win, social media followers can complete each activity as many times as they want each day and share photos with the library. The more you enter the more chances you have to win. A special prize will be given to the best photo.
- Take and Make Craft – Parents can pick up a craft to take home and make with little ones.
- Theatrical character contest – Dress up you or your family/household as your favorite character, scene from a book and share a picture with the library. Send the picture in a message to Peggy Johnson, Library Director and pictures will be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Picture of you reading to your favorite pet.
- Guess how many pieces of candy are in the Old Man Jar and you win the jar.
- Word search and coloring sheets can be picked up to take home.
"In times of crisis, libraries respond to their community’s needs in innovative and inspiring ways," stated Johnson. "Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, libraries are continuing to make a difference in all communities."
Johnson added, "Thank you for being patient during this time of crisis and we hope to see you at the library curbside.”
