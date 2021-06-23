OAK HILL — Jalea Caldwell, an Oak Hill High School graduate, has graduated from Marietta College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students and offers more than 50 majors.
