OAK HILL — Jalea Caldwell, an Oak Hill High School graduate, has graduated from Marietta College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students and offers more than 50 majors.

