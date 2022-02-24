OAK HILL — CEO DeAnna Maynard-Goodman, on behalf of FabD Boutique and “The FabD Family” of customers, is proud to announce a $1,000 donation to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
DeAnna’s step-son, 12-Year Old Adrian Goodman, led the effort to raise funds to support this cause by creating “Adrian’s Burrow Bag,” a mystery bag of boutique clothing with $20 from every bag sold to be donated to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
All fifty bags were sold during an internet live show on the evening before the Super Bowl, allowing the boutique to make a donation of $1,000 to support hunger in Appalachian Ohio.
DeAnna said “Adrian is a huge fan of the Bengals and especially Joe Burrow. He has a giving heart and wanted to create a way to support the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
The “FabD Family” consists of our customers from all over the country and they stepped up because they love Adrian and they love to help people. This group has supported numerous worthwhile causes, including supporting Adrian’s successful effort to raise $500 last year to feed hungry kids at his school.
“Adrian is an amazing kid with a big heart and the FabD Family is changing lives,” a press release said.
FabD Boutique is located in Jackson, Ohio, and is one of the top plus-size boutiques in the nation. In addition to plus-size clothing, the boutique offers jewelry, accessories, faith-based items and gifts. Through live shows on Facebook and the FabD Boutique app, women all across America come together every week to shop, to socialize, to support each other and to help people through their support of worthwhile causes across the country.
Adrian Goodman is a twelve year-old middle school student of the Oak Hill Union Local School District in Jackson County. He is a proud fan of the Bengals and Joe Burrow, and he loves to help people.
In addition to her role as CEO of FabD Boutique, DeAnna recently published a book “What Makes You Different Makes You Beautiful.” The inspirational book is her story of challenges and triumphs growing up in Appalachia and building one of the top body-positivity and clothing boutiques in the nation. The book is available on Amazon and ShopFabD.com.
