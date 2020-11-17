OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Trinity Wesleyan Church, located at 509 N. Elm Street, will hold its 2020 Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held in the fellowship hall behind the church. There will be homemade chicken and beef noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, rolls, dessert, and a drink. There will also be Christmas items, crafts, bake goods, and white elephant.

