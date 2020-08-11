OAK HILL — As the school year approaches, many readers are asking what school supplies students will need for this upcoming year.
Below are the 2020-2021 school supply lists for Oak Hill Union Local School District.
Oak Hill Elementary:
Preschool: There are no supplies required for students entering the Preschool program.
Kindergarten: one 1-inch 3-ring binder with clear cover pocket, one 3-ring zipper pencil pouch with clear front, one backpack (no wheels), package of 24 pencils, 12 glue sticks, one small plastic art box, five boxes of Crayola 24 crayons, one pair of Fiskar scissors, one box of tissues, one box of baby wipes, two coloring books, one box of baggies w/slide closure (girls-gallon, boys-sandwich), and $10 for chair bags and additional supplies throughout the year.
Pre-Kindergarten: The list is the same as Kindergarten except they do not need a 3-ring binder.
First Grade: six boxes of Crayola 24 crayons, four packages of #2 pencils, one pencil sharpener, one pair of scissors, one box of tissues, one small plastic art box, 12 glue sticks, two boxes of baby wipes, one box of gallon sized Ziploc bags, one book bag (no wheels), one 3-ring zipper pencil pouch with clear front, and $10 for other supplies that teachers will purchase.
Second Grade: four packages of #2 pencils, eight packages of glue sticks, four boxes of 24 count crayons, two pairs of scissors, one bottle of liquid glue, one small plastic art box, two 100 sheet notebooks, one 1-inch 3-ring binder, one box of baby wipes, two boxes of tissues, one book bag, one box of Ziploc baggies (girls-gallon, boys-sandwich), and $5 for other supplies that teachers will purchase.
Third Grade: four boxes of pencils, four package of crayons, one package of markers, one pair of scissors, two box of tissues, one small plastic art box, glue sticks, Girls – box of gallon baggies, Boys – box of sandwich baggies, and $5 for classroom supplies.
Fourth Grade: two packages of #2 lead pencils, one book bag, two boxes of tissues, one box of baby wipes, one 3-ring zipper pencil pouch, one pair of scissors, one package of each – crayons, markers, colored pencils, and glue sticks, one 2-inch 3-ring binder (No Trapper Keeper), and $5 for classroom supplies.
Fifth Grade: six packages #2 lead pencils or mechanical pencils, one 2-inch 3-ring binder (No Trapper Keeper), two boxes of tissues, one pencil pouch, three composition notebooks, one package of loose leaf paper – Wide Ruled, one package of colored pencils, 12 glue sticks, one pair of scissors (5 or 6 inch), one box of gallon sized Ziploc bags, one box of baby wipes, and $5 for classroom supplies.
Oak Hill Middle School:
(Note: Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, all students will need to have their own supplies this year. Students CANNOT share supplies or use communal classroom supplies.)
Sixth Grade:
English Language Arts:
- Mrs. Kearns — 1” 3-ring binder, paper, highlighter, one box of tissues, and two packages of regular pencils
- Mrs. Spohn — 1” 3-ring binder, notebook dividers, pencils, and highlighters
Science:
- Mr. Williams — one subject notebook, earbuds or headphones
Math:
- Mrs. Melvin — 2” 3-ring binder, paper, pencils, one box of tissues, one package of notecards, one package baby wipes, set of multiplication flash cards, set of division flashcards, ruler, scissors, colored pencils, glue sticks, supply box, highlighters, earbuds or headphones, and Casio FX-115ES PLUS calculator (optional but recommended)
- Mr. Lewis — 3-ring binder, notebook paper, dividers, graph paper (at least 30 sheets), pencils, highlighter, two packs of dry erasemarkers, box of tissues, earbuds or headphones, and Casio FX-115ES PLUS calculator (optional but recommended)
Social Studies:
- Mr. Ehman — pencils, paper, 3-ring binder, box of tissues, earbuds or headphones
Seventh Grade:
English Language Arts:
- Mrs. Hale — 1”-2” binder, student scissors, glue stick, and highlighter
- Mrs. Spohn — 1” 3-ring binder, notebook dividers, pencils, and highlighters
Science:
- Mr. Williams — one subject notebook, earbuds or headphones
- Mrs. Hagerty — 1 ½” or 2” 3-ring binder, 12 binder dividers (can use colored paper), colored pencils, glue stick, scissors, earbuds or headphones
Math:
- Mrs. Willis — 2” 3-ring binger with a clear pocket on the front cover, one pack of 8 dividers, pencils, glue sticks, colored pencils, notebook paper, pencil pouch, earbuds or headphones, and Casio FX-115ES PLUS calculator (optional but recommended)
Social Studies:
- Mr. Harden — colored pencils, and folder
Eighth Grade:
English Language Arts:
- Mr. Causey — pencils, earbuds or headphones, and computer mouse (recommended)
- Mrs. Spohn — 1” 3-ring binder, notebook dividers, pencils, and highlighters
Science:
- Mrs. Hagerty — 1 ½” or 2” 3-ring binder, 12 binder dividers (can use colored paper), colored pencils, glue stick, scissors, earbuds or headphones
Math:
- Mr. Persin — college ruled paper (preferred), pencils, highlighter, pencil pouch, grid (graph) paper, colored pencils, 3-ring binder, Casio FX-115ES PLUS calculator (optional but recommended), dividers (5), and 2-pocket folder with prongs
Social Studies:
- Mr. Ehman — pencils, paper, 3-ring binder, box of tissues, earbuds or headphones
- Mr. Harden — colored pencils, and folder
Music:
- Band 6-8th grade — Mr. Werntz — 1-inch BLACK binder
- Choir 6-8th grade — Ms. Ruth — ½ inch BLACK binder, and pencils
Mrs. Potter’s 6th-8th Classes:
- 5 pocket folders — 1 blue, 1 orange, 1 red, 1 green, 1 yellow, crayon box, No. 2 pencils (please no mechanical), scissors, spiral notebook, highlighters (yellow, orange, pink, green are preferred), any new student to the classroom needs a 2” white 3-ring binder
More details regarding the school year can be found at oakhill.k12.oh.us.
