Pictured are the folks, along with one of the reindeer, from Barker Farm.

OAK HILL — COVID-19 hasn’t put a damper on all holiday events, as event organizers in Oak Hill announce that the third annual “Christmas in the Village” will be held.

The Oak Hill Historical Society, along with the Oak Hill Festival of Flags Committee, are sponsoring this year’s festivities, which are reduced a little bit from past years. There will be a parade, tree lighting, and of course Santa and even reindeer.

The event is slated for Saturday, Dec. 5.

The parade will start at 4:45 p.m. with a line up from 4:15-4:45 p.m. at the lower lot of the old high school on West Main Street. All are invited to participate in the parade. No registration is required.

The parade will kick-off from the lower lot at the old high school on Main Street, will travel East Main Street, to Fourth Street, to Madison Street, to Front Street, to Cross Street, and ending at Central Memorial Park.

The Oak Hill Marching Oaks will be performing at Central Memorial Park at 5:30 p.m. with a Christmas Tree Lighting to follow in the park.

Santa will be in attendance at the park with special guests — Comet and Cupid from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Live reindeer provided by Barker Farm.

