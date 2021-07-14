ATHENS — O’Bleness Hospital is celebrating its 100 year anniversary of service to their patients living in southeast Ohio, a history which began in 1921 on Clarke Street in Athens where new mothers went to give birth.
Opened in 1970, O’Bleness Hospital, and its predecessor Sheltering Arms Hospital which opened in 1921, have witnessed a century’s worth of advancements and changes in the medical field.
In honor of the historic occasion, OhioHealth and the Southeastern Ohio History Center teamed up to present a talk by Dr. Gary Cordingley, a neurologist who practiced for three decades in the area and then went on to teach at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine for 37 years.
Much of the history has been documented in a book titled “Stories of Medicine in Athens County, Ohio” written by Cordingley, who currently works as medical director at Health Recovery Services, an addiction agency.
Tom O’Grady, director at the Southeast Ohio History Center, said during the program that the goal is to thoughtfully consider the role of the hospital in the community’s past.
“At a time in history when healthcare, health emergencies, (from natural and human disasters) and a pandemic, play such a large role in our daily lives, it’s important that we think more about how our healthcare services came about, the changing roles such facilities have played and the challenges they face over time so that we can improve the care and the facilities needed in the years to come,” said O’Grady.
Information for the program came from past copies of local newspapers, first-hand accounts from nurses and doctors, and well-preserved archives originally belonging to the hospital that were passed on to the history center.
Large scale changes were viewed through a local lens as seen with the convergence of doctors into the cities of Athens and Nelsonville, which in 2001 had a total of 92 percent of doctors within the county compared to 43 percent back in 1890. As roads and vehicles improved, it made travel for work easier. The implementation of hospitals also drew in doctors as the use of inpatient care with nurses began to rise.
Before hospitals, house-calls and home-surgeries were much more common with local doctor J. R. Sprague operating on numerous people on their kitchen tables with the help of anesthetics and knowledge he received from a surgery course at Harvard University.
Factors more specific to the local area included the implementation of the Athens State Hospital, also known as The Ridges and the Athens Lunatic Asylum, which remained open from 1874 until 1993 and treated patients living with mental ailments. This was the first hospital in the county until the opening of Sheltering Arms Hospital about 50 years later. While the hospital was specifically built to help psychiatric patients, regular medical practice was done on the patients along with their specialized treatment.
The influence of Ohio University is another unique aspect to Athens’ medical history, with the Heritage School of Osteopathic Medicine helping to draw in doctors for both teaching and learning opportunities.
The history behind Sheltering Arms Hospital, the hospital prior to O’Bleness, had humble beginnings in the home of Delia and Charles Breinig at 17 Clarke Street on the west side of Athens. Women would lodge there during childbirth and as the idea caught on, doctors began encouraging their patients to stay in the home to provide centralized access to them.
Sprague jokingly said one day following a delivery that Mrs. Breinig might as well start a hospital. From there, the couple opened their two extra rooms that could hold a maximum of five patients and Sheltering Arms Hospital was born.
By the end of the hospital’s operation, 66 beds in a two-story maternity ward were available to patients following multiple expansions by the couple. X-ray equipment and a lab were also added to the structure throughout the years.
O’Bleness construction officially began with the first shovel of dirt being moved by three young donors by the names of Scott Evans, Tamela Johnston, and Nancy Stacy. The hospital was funded through donations and federal funds with one million of the 1.7 million total being donated by banker Charles O’Bleness, the buildings namesake.
Their doors opened officially on July 22, 1970. Initial road blocks for the hospital included a lack of younger doctors and specialists in the area and a major strike between management and the union.
Over time, new doctors and medical professionals were attracted to the area and various upgrades, including an 11 million dollar revamp that began in 1993, helped turned the hospital into the institution it is today.
Cordingley stressed the importance of understanding local medical history verses larger scale medical history, stating, “A lot of these stories are like stories that a lot of other places have had but we have our own special characters. We’ve got some great stories and we’ve had some things shaping our county’s medical history.”
Further stories and information about the celebration can be found at the Southeast Ohio History Center and at OhioHealth’s webpage for the celebration. Dr. Cordingley’s talk can be found on the OhioHealth website.
O’Grady wrapped the partnership and event nicely, saying, “Our past always informs the present and is invaluable to our future.”
Note: Alex Hulvalchick is the Editor of The Athens Messenger.
