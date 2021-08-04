JACKSON — OhioMeansJobs Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence Counties, along with Ohio Southeast, Gallia County Economic & Community Development, and HireBoom! are hosting a virtual career fair. The career fair is an unique opportunity for job seekers. The virtual career fair will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will connect job seekers with companies like Ayden Healthcare, PureCycle, Bellisio Foods, Red’s Auto Center, Engines, Inc., Totino’s, Holzer, University of Rio Grande, HydroChemPSC and Vertiv. Job Seekers can register for the event by texting “Jobs” to (740) 200-8998, or by visiting hireboom.work/gjlvcf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.