JACKSON — OhioMeansJobs Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence Counties, along with Ohio Southeast, Gallia County Economic & Community Development, and HireBoom! are hosting a virtual career fair. The career fair is an unique opportunity for job seekers. The virtual career fair will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will connect job seekers with companies like Ayden Healthcare, PureCycle, Bellisio Foods, Red’s Auto Center, Engines, Inc., Totino’s, Holzer, University of Rio Grande, HydroChemPSC and Vertiv. Job Seekers can register for the event by texting “Jobs” to (740) 200-8998, or by visiting hireboom.work/gjlvcf.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments