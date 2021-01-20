Multiple organizations that serve both Jackson and Vinton County youths are set to receive grant funds from a partnership between The Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville and the I’m A Child of Appalachia Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The Coal Grove Lions Club and Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, two organizations that work in Jackson County, were chosen by the two groups to receive funding. For Vinton County, those organizations getting some help include the Athens-Meigs Educational Service center, the Pioneer School, and Southeastern Ohio Legal Services.
These grants will be used in order to address the social, educational, economic, and health issues that plague the young people of the area. Many of these challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
19 grantees were selected from a pool of 125 applicants with the amount of funds requested totaling over $2.5 million. With requests of this magnitude, it’s clear that Appalachia Ohio youths need assistance. $350,000 is set to be split amongst the 19 organizations.
The Athens-Meigs Education Center plans to use their grant funds for a project they’re undertaking to host virtual job shadowing for the students they serve. Safe places for young people to socialize and do classwork outside of school is an essential part of healthy development and the Coal Grove Lions Club has a program designed to provide just that for students living in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, and Scioto counties.
Youths who live with autism or other developmental disabilities are particularly impacted by the pandemic as they can feel increasingly cut off and distressed by their routine becomes uncertain. The Pioneer School is hoping to mitigate this impact by facilitating inclusion of these young people through virtual connections to schools, sports, and other clubs as the pandemic continues.
For young people of both Vinton and Jackson counties, finding legal representation can prove challenging when the need arises. Luckily, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services can provide representation as well as trauma-informed advocacy for the most vulnerable youths.
