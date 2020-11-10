WELLSTON — The Wellston OHillCo Society will be having a “carry-out” lunch/dinner on Friday, Nov. 13, with serving beginning at 11 a.m. The menu features chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, can of soda and a dessert. A preorder form link can be found on the Wellston OHillCo Festival’s Facebook page. Pick-ups will be at the Depot. Delivery available to Wellston, Jackson and possibly Vinton County with enough interest. Proceeds from event will support OHillCo Lights, and all other Wellston OHillCo Society projects.
