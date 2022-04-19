COLUMBUS — Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Executive Director Nicole Dehner announced last week that the McArthur Police Department has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.
There are 573 agencies that are certified, and eight that are in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.
Additionally, more than 29,895 officers (representing over 86% of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas) are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.
The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards.
The complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified can be found at: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.